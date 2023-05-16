Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Stake Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $6,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after purchasing an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,501,000 after purchasing an additional 210,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,468,000 after purchasing an additional 195,913 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 13.5% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,137,000 after acquiring an additional 393,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 9.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,985,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,428,000 after acquiring an additional 168,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

In other news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $151,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fluor stock opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.05, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.27. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $38.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.97.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

