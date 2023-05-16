Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Position Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 287.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,282,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,855,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,685,000 after purchasing an additional 240,496 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after purchasing an additional 637,439 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,720,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,155,000 after purchasing an additional 61,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,659,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,219 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Argus cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

FOX Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average of $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.