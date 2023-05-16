Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Stock Position Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,574 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Grab were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRAB. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Grab by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 36,118 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Grab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 835,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 446,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 128,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 71,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 38,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Grab Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.39 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 117.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.71%. Grab’s revenue was up 311.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

