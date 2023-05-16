Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 165.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Graham were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Graham by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Graham by 5.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Graham by 10.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Graham by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Graham by 0.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

GHC opened at $575.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $582.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $614.36. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $525.58 and a 52 week high of $681.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $18.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.80%.

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $581.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,163.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,128. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

