Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,630 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $10,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 85.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 143.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOPE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $168,885.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $107.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.24. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.37 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

