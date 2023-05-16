Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Insider Michelle Mapes Sells 5,000 Shares

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) insider Michelle Mapes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,058.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michelle Mapes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Michelle Mapes sold 30,000 shares of Green Plains stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $939,300.00.

Green Plains Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.28. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.83). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,524,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,757,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Green Plains by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 155,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Green Plains by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

