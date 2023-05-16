Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock Holdings Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,676 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,980 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 88,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLIT. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

