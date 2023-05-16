Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 191.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 0.6% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Hasbro by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Hasbro Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.92. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 72.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $92.56.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.