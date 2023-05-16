Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $10,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 724.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 45,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 40,111 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 473.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 87,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hawaiian Electric Industries

In related news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $392,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,356.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HE stock opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.01. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.41. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $44.01.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on HE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

