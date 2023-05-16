Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 262.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 66,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 48,333 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

HL stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.14 and a beta of 2.06. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $194.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

