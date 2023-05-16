Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 4,350.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HIW stock opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.13. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $40.41.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 132.45%.

In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,476.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

Highwoods Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.