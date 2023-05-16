Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $2,377,346.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 545,114 shares in the company, valued at $25,996,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $41.52 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.50.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.73 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

