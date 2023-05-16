Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $10,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 332.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

NYSE HLI opened at $89.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.02. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $74.18 and a one year high of $102.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $444.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.41%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

