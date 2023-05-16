Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HWM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth $44,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:HWM opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.43. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

See Also

