Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,896,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,859,000 after buying an additional 449,248 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,112,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,335,000 after purchasing an additional 563,403 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 46,868.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,192,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,261 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,464,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,961,000 after purchasing an additional 200,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,976,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,118,000 after buying an additional 178,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Argus increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $45.70.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

