Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,267 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 103,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 3.0 %

HBAN opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

