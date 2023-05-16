Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on HII shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $197.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.51 and a 12 month high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.58.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total value of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,890.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,066.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,424 shares of company stock worth $1,621,296. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.