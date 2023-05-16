Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP D R. Wyatt Sells 500 Shares

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total value of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:HII opened at $197.42 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.51 and a 1 year high of $260.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.71 and a 200-day moving average of $219.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HII. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,456,000 after purchasing an additional 735,356 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 445.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 459,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,198,000 after buying an additional 375,553 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 820.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after buying an additional 286,862 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at $53,748,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15,303.0% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 183,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,978,000 after buying an additional 182,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Further Reading

