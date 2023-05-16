Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stock Holdings Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $10,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in H. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $113.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.44. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $125.07.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 12,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $1,321,940.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,918.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Malaika Myers sold 9,378 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total transaction of $1,037,113.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,574.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 12,119 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $1,321,940.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,918.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,726,994 over the last ninety days. 21.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $139.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.