Insider Buying: Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) Insider Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) insider Michael Wojtowicz purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $24,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,286 shares in the company, valued at $538,843.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Charge Enterprises Trading Up 16.2 %

Shares of CRGE opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. Charge Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $6.12.

Get Charge Enterprises alerts:

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $167.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.64 million. Charge Enterprises had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a negative return on equity of 118.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charge Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Charge Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in Charge Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Charge Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charge Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Charge Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Charge Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of electrical, broadbrand, and electric vehicle charging services. It offers end-to-end project management services, from advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, to monitoring, servicing, and maintenance. It operates through the Infrastructure and Telecommunications segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charge Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charge Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.