Insider Buying: CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Insider Buys 1,070 Shares of Stock

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) insider Eric A. Pinero bought 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $10,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $55,738.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
CION Investment Stock Performance
Shares of CION opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $510.57 million, a P/E ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 1.34. CION Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57.
CION Investment Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 715.79%.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CION Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.50 to $9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.
CION Investment Company Profile
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
