Insider Buying: CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Insider Buys 1,070 Shares of Stock

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) insider Eric A. Pinero bought 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $10,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $55,738.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CION Investment Stock Performance

Shares of CION opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $510.57 million, a P/E ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 1.34. CION Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57.

CION Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 715.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CION Investment

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CION. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in CION Investment by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CION Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.50 to $9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

