Insider Buying: Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Insider Acquires 4,784 Shares of Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) insider Elias Sabo purchased 4,784 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $92,666.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 269,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,035.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Elias Sabo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 9th, Elias Sabo purchased 14,144 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $265,482.88.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

CODI opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.75. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average is $19.61.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $594.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Institutional Trading of Compass Diversified

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Compass Diversified by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at about $632,751,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Compass Diversified by 216.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

