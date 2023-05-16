Insider Buying: Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Insider Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) insider Christopher Haviland Day acquired 2,000 shares of Orion Office REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $11,140.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,297.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Orion Office REIT Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ONL opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Orion Office REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Office REIT

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on shares of Orion Office REIT from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Orion Office REIT by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,920,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,558,000 after acquiring an additional 134,758 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its position in Orion Office REIT by 5,767.2% during the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 4,781,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Orion Office REIT by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,331,000 after acquiring an additional 824,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Orion Office REIT by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,600,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,804,000 after acquiring an additional 372,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Orion Office REIT by 14.9% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,933,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,654,000 after acquiring an additional 380,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

