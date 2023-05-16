Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN stock opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.87.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

