Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Piper Sandler

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Invitae from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Invitae from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitae currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Invitae Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $1.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.77. Invitae has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $9.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitae

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $117.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.57 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 601.64% and a negative return on equity of 59.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Invitae will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invitae by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,331,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258,497 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,158,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Invitae in the third quarter worth $3,136,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Invitae in the first quarter worth $8,369,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the first quarter valued at $8,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

