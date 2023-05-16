Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 749.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 722.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 51,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 28,224 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 144.7% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 36,037 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $221,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.88 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.