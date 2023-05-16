IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 363.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on IPGP. Benchmark decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $2,016,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,378,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,603,697.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,823,923 over the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $112.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.60. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $134.81.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $347.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.14%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

