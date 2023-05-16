JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,763 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the third quarter valued at about $14,961,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 723,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,571,000 after purchasing an additional 15,199 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 1,952.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 155,242 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 196,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

JinkoSolar Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $76.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.82.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

