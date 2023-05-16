Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,624 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $10,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRG. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,855,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,009 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,523,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,098,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,781,000 after purchasing an additional 944,981 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

KRG stock opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 693.33, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,200.00%.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

