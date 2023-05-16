Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Director Buys $100,100.00 in Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) Director David G. Lucht purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,739 shares in the company, valued at $415,194.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $43.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $955.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.35). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $101.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.27 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James started coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Further Reading

