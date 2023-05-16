Lmcg Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 385,380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.3% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

AMZN stock opened at $111.20 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 264.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.77 and its 200-day moving average is $96.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,133 shares of company stock worth $7,233,467 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

