LPL Financial LLC Acquires 2,750 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 53.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. StockNews.com lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.73.

CRL opened at $192.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.22. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.22 and a 52 week high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Articles

