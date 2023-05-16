Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG) Insider Rebecca McGrath Acquires 145 Shares

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGGet Rating) insider Rebecca McGrath bought 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$178.85 ($120.03) per share, with a total value of A$25,932.96 ($17,404.67).

Rebecca McGrath also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 9th, Rebecca McGrath sold 288 shares of Macquarie Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$176.78 ($118.64), for a total transaction of A$50,912.06 ($34,169.17).

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Macquarie Group’s previous Final dividend of $3.35. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 14th. Macquarie Group’s payout ratio is 58.28%.

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

