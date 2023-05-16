Mark R. Mccollom Buys 10,000 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Stock

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) CFO Mark R. Mccollom purchased 10,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,439.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

FULT stock opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $18.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $267.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Fulton Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

FULT has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulton Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.