Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,207 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Maximus were worth $10,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 39.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Maximus by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMS opened at $79.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.94. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $85.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMS. Raymond James boosted their price target on Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

