MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Stake Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in MGE Energy by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGE Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

MGE Energy stock opened at $77.67 on Tuesday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.08). MGE Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $189.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MGE Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 1,146 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $80,437.74. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,007.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

(Get Rating)

MGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of natural gases and electric services. It operates though the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment involves generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Further Reading

