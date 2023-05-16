Michael F. Petrie Sells 5,000 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Rating) CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBINN opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.85. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

