Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,385 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54,350 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Model N by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Model N by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Model N by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Model N by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MODN stock opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of analysts recently commented on MODN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.38.

In related news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 6,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $230,738.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $34,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,092.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suresh Kannan sold 6,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $230,738.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,240 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,289.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,238 shares of company stock worth $1,862,551 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

