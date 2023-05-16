Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Holdings Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,863,000 after buying an additional 143,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,152,000 after buying an additional 136,874 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 1,355.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after buying an additional 70,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,173,000 after buying an additional 59,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after buying an additional 48,364 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.57.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $90.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $864.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.41. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $193.88.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

