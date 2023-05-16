New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Stake Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,279,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,837 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $11,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,642,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,126,000 after acquiring an additional 535,107 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,821,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,263,000 after purchasing an additional 282,429 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 188,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 61,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 457,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 122,100 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.54.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.85%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

