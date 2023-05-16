NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires 2,356 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 620.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $111.20 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 264.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.77 and a 200-day moving average of $96.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at $14,165,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,467. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.