Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 990 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,846,000 after purchasing an additional 181,038 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,074,000 after purchasing an additional 213,037 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 815,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $663,226.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and have sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average is $35.46. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on LSXMA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

