Nordea Investment Management AB Buys New Stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,660 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSIQ opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.46. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $47.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.49.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSIQ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules, provision of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and development of utility-scale solar and battery storage products. It operates through the CSI Solar and Global Energy segments. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

