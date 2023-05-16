Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,030,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,640 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,259,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 286.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,062,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,430,000 after buying an additional 3,011,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,045 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,163 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 15,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $432,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

