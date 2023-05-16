Nordea Investment Management AB Has $198,000 Stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,353 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 37,848 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth about $1,438,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth about $335,032,950,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 206,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 34,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI stock opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.50 and a beta of 0.51. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

IQ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.80 to $5.10 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. OTR Global upgraded iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC upped their target price on iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

