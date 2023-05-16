Nordea Investment Management AB Has $225,000 Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,901,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 12.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network Trading Up 6.7 %

DISH opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.79. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at DISH Network

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,440,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 504,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,504.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,100,000 shares of company stock worth $35,317,000. Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.