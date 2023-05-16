Nordea Investment Management AB Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,628 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Roku were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,114,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,080,000 after purchasing an additional 195,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,596,000 after acquiring an additional 206,357 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Roku by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,847,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,391,000 after acquiring an additional 444,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,749,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,697,000 after purchasing an additional 330,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $212,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,134 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.27. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $105.85.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

