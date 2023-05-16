Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $210,000 in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,473,000 after purchasing an additional 905,308 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,739,000 after purchasing an additional 848,958 shares in the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,615,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,331,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,908,000 after purchasing an additional 348,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $96,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at $515,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,489 shares in the company, valued at $791,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $96,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE POR opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.30. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $56.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $687.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.60 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.88%. Research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Articles

