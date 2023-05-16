Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $242,000 in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,822 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 112.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 57.0% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In related news, Director Margot Lebenberg Carter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.61, for a total transaction of $274,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $778,888.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,943 shares in the company, valued at $678,928.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Margot Lebenberg Carter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.61, for a total transaction of $274,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,888.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,326 shares of company stock worth $13,863,351 over the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

NYSE IBP opened at $114.64 on Tuesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $125.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.69.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 57.73%. The business had revenue of $686.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBP shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.