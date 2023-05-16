Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,126 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 89.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,300 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 33,240 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 228,063 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 442.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 162,851 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 132,838 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at $2,942,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

RIVN stock opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Rivian Automotive’s revenue was up 595.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RIVN. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

